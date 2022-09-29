A farmer in Maine is selling pink pumpkins for a good cause.

What better way to spend a beautiful fall day than getting lost in a maze of corn for a few hours?

Some people reported seeing strange lights moving through the night sky.

A 100-year-old woman who left high school to care for her brother during the Great Depression has been awarded an honorary diploma in New Hampshire.

"Shoebert" captured the heart of the Beverly community after hanging out at Shoe Pond and later turning himself in.

Brian Hoyer is in line to start for the 1-2 Patriots against the Packers, but the veteran backup is approaching it like it's any other week.

You've probably got a pretty good grasp on your fantasy roster, or have a good idea which players to go after in a weekly league. But there are always those start or sit decisions that could be the difference between a win and a loss.

Mac Jones is reportedly saying there's a chance he'll play on Sunday against the Packers.

Nathan Eovaldi was back on the bump for the Red Sox on Thursday, returning from the IL in what could be one of his final starts with Boston.

Quarterback Mac Jones was once again missing from Thursday's practice in Foxboro.

MKS custom knives are used by professional chefs and cooking enthusiasts all over the world.

Cruising on this fleet of sailboats promises spectacular scenery, great food, and pure adventure.

Owls Head Transportation Museum is one of Midcoast Maine's top tourist spots.

Loyal Biscuit is known throughout Maine as the go-to health food store for pets.

Add a Sam's Club membership to the list of subscriptions that are getting more expensive.

Despite the boom in business, some hotels and restaurants say they still cannot reach pre-pandemic staff levels.

The company is dealing with billions of dollars in debt and lower-than-expected attendance at screenings.

The Labor Department is highlighting child labor law violations it says it found at New England restaurants.

Three Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Massachusetts are on a "store closings" list on the struggling retailer's website.

Jon Keller says Florida's governor is exploiting migrants by sending them to the Vineyard to score cheap political points with the uninformed and easily frightened.

Election Day is less than two months away and more political candidates in Massachusetts are reluctant to debate.

Question 1 on the Massachusetts statewide ballot this November deals with the so-called "Millionaire's Tax."

Jon Keller digs into the claims made by TV ads in the race between incumbent Democrat Chris Pappas and Republican nominee Karoline Leavitt.

Candidates Geoff Diehl and Maura Healey have different approaches to handle state's energy needs.

Sources tell WBZ-TV's I-Team that police are now investigating whether there was an explosion at all.

The WBZ I-Team has learned 19 police officers are no longer certified to serve in Massachusetts because of a new effort to boost the public's trust in law enforcement.

A Merrimack man discovered thousands of dollars of fraudulent charges on his credit card and the bank said he was responsible for it.

Sources told the WBZ-TV I-Team that a woman was hurt Tuesday when a light pole fell on her while she was walking in Boston's Seaport District.

The most recent bridge inspection from January included photos of the poles and found severe deficiencies in the steel that required repairs.

Drinking tea could help reduce your chance of getting diabetes but you may need to drink a lot of it to get that benefit.

The US Preventive Services Task Force says for the first time that adults under the age of 65 should be screened for anxiety.

Doctors' offices across the state are being inundated with sick kids, with flu cases popping up earlier than usual.

The Alzheimer's Association expressed hope over the results.

Wastewater data in Massachusetts has shown an uptick in COVID levels across the state.

Ian was downgraded to a tropical storm for a brief period of time after leaving Florida.

Self-serve beer is coming to Gillette Stadium.

Fortune magazine says one of the best places in America for families to live is "parked in Boston's backyard."

Around 770,000 people will be affected by the change, according to an administration official.

A New Hampshire man has been sentenced to up to 45 years in prison in the death of 5-year-old Elijah Lewis.

A New Hampshire man has been sentenced to up to 45 years in prison in the death of 5-year-old Elijah Lewis.

Quarterback Mac Jones was once again missing from Thursday's practice in Foxboro.

Fortune magazine says one of the best places in America for families to live is "parked in Boston's backyard."

70-year-old Manuel Duran pleaded guilty to charges that he stole $1.5 million.

Ian was downgraded to a tropical storm for a brief period of time after leaving Florida.

Question 1 on the Massachusetts statewide ballot this November deals with the so-called "Millionaire's Tax."

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On