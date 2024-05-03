Encampment taken down at Tufts University, protest ends "peacefully and voluntarily"

MEDFORD - Pro-Palestinian protesters took down their encampment on the Tufts University campus Friday night. A Tufts spokesperson says the protest ended voluntarily, without an agreement with the university.

"We're pleased that the encampment has been taken down and that the protest on the academic quad has been resolved peacefully and voluntarily," said Patrick Collins, Executive Director of Media Relations at Tufts University. "The protesters' departure was not the result of an agreement with the university."

Inspired by protests at Columbia University, demonstrators have been demanding Tufts divest from companies that do business with Israel.

Pro-Palestinian encampment at Tufts University in Medford, Massachusetts on May 1, 2024 CBS Boston

Earlier this week, Tufts warned protesters they could be suspended or banned from graduation if they continued. The university issued a no trespass order Tuesday night.

Some students have been calling for the university to step in. "This impacts my life on campus and makes me feel less secure and less comfortable with the Tufts experience," student Gavin Herzig told WBZ on Wednesday.

Tufts University previously said protesters have harassed some faculty members.