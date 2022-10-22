Watch CBS News
Watch the complete MA State Attorney General debate with candidates Andrea Campbell and James McMahon

/ CBS Boston

Watch the complete Massachusetts Attorney General candidates debate
Watch the complete Massachusetts Attorney General candidates debate 24:58

BOSTON - When Massachusetts voters cast their ballots next month, they will be choosing between candidates Andrea Campbell (D) and James McMahon (R) for State Attorney General. CBS News Boston's Jon Keller moderated a debate between the two candidates from the WBZ-TV studio.

Campbell beat fellow Democrats Shannon Liss-Riordan and Quentin Palfrey in the September primary election. McMahon ran unopposed.

The winner will succeed Maura Healey, who is running for Governor.

The Attorney General is the chief lawyer and law enforcement officer of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. The position serves as "an advocate and resource for the people of Massachusetts in many ways, including protecting consumers, combating fraud and corruption, investigating and prosecuting crime, and protecting the environment, workers, and civil rights," according to the state website.

