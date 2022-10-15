Watch the complete MA State Auditors debate with candidates Anthony Amore and Diana DiZoglio

BOSTON (CBS) - When Massachusetts voters cast their ballots next month, they will be choosing between candidates Anthony Amore (R) and Diana DiZoglio (D) for State Auditor. CBS Boston's Jon Keller moderated a debate between the two candidates from the WBZ-TV studio.

DiZoglio beat fellow Democrat Chris Dempsey in the September primary election; Amore ran unopposed.

The winner will succeed Suzanne Bump, who has served 12 years in the Auditor role.

The Auditor serves as the primary watchdog over state government. According to the state's official website, the Auditor "audits all state entities and related activities at least once every two years. The purpose of these audits is to review and evaluate the efficiency and effectiveness of state operations and to ensure that state resources are used in accordance with applicable law."