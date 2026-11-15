DEA says new synthetic pills are deadlier than they've seen before "The cartels will exploit every avenue and every source possible to bring new poison to the United States. Listen, it's all about profit for them," says DEA Administrator Terry Cole. Cole says new synthetic opioids are more deadly than anything DEA agents have ever seen. Opioids are on pace to kill more than 35,000 people this year. They are the primary cause of death among Americans ages 18 to 45. 60 Minutes investigates, Sunday. More