Butterfly species named after "Lord of the Rings" villain Sauron

NASA launches two satellites to study tropical storms

King Charles' coronation celebration continues with concert and "big lunch"

Trump rejects last chance to testify at New York civil trial

Photographer, 75, risks his life documenting the "insanity of war"

Gov't investigation into slaughterhouse cleaning firm that hired minors

8 dead after pedestrians struck by car outside Texas migrant shelter

Texas mall shooter identified as authorities probe possible extremist ties

Slaughterhouse cleaning company employed kids. Then, Lithium Valley could power EV battery boom. And, James Nachtwey: The 60 Minutes Interview.

