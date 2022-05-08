CBS News App
Newsletters
Ukraine Crisis
COVID Pandemic
CBS News Live
Full Episodes
Essentials Shopping
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Mark Esper details his time in President Trump's Cabinet
Suicide, self-harm, depression and anxiety rates rising among U.S. kids
The leak of the Supreme Court's draft decision on abortion rights
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas share first picture of their daughter
First lady Dr. Jill Biden makes surprise visit to Ukraine
Sources: Hunter Biden enlists Hollywood mega-lawyer for counsel, funding
Pelosi says Supreme Court "slapped women in the face"
Police investigating fire at anti-abortion office as arson
Northern Ireland parties vow to work together after Sinn Fein win
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
5/8/2022: Mark Esper, Crisis, Ballet in Exile
Former Secretary of Defense Mark Esper talks with Norah O’Donnell; U.S. kids grappling with mental health crisis made worse by the pandemic; Russia’s invasion of Ukraine scrambles global ballet community into action.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On