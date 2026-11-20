Live Updates: Trump says next move on Iran may not come until 2027 as Tehran denies chemical weapons claim
What to know about the Iran war today:
- President Trump told an Israeli TV network on Thursday that he is "not rushing" and could wait until 2027 to make a decision on his next move in the war with Iran.
- Despite Mr. Trump's remark, sources familiar with the matter told CBS News Israel and the U.S. are considering launching a new assault on Iran in the short term, with the Netanyahu administration concerned about how rapidly Iran is rebuilding its weapons production capacity.
- Iran on Thursday rejected Mr. Trump's accusation that it may be seeking to develop chemical or biological weapons, with the foreign ministry saying U.S. allegations "keep changing" and are following "the same fraudulent script" as the justification for the 2003 U.S. invasion of Iraq.
Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis issue evacuation warning for Riyadh's financial district
Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis urged people to avoid Riyadh's financial district Friday as the group issued a series of threats against Saudi Arabia.
"We announce that (King Abdullah Financial District) in the Saudi enemy's capital, Riyadh, is a military target for our forces. We therefore call on all employees, workers and citizens to stay away from it immediately," military spokesman Yahya Saree posted on X.
In a Telegram post Friday, Saree wrote: "We renew our warning to all investment companies, investors and capital to leave Saudi Arabia immediately and move to safe countries. Saudi Arabia is not safe except for the holy areas in Mecca and Medina."
Saudi Arabia accused the Houthis of damaging a skyscraper in Riyadh's financial district with a strike earlier this week.
CBS/AFP
U.S. and Israel considering new assault on Iran, sources say
Israel and the U.S. are considering launching a new assault on Iran in the short term, according to sources familiar with the matter.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's administration is concerned about how rapidly the Iranians are rebuilding their ballistic missile manufacturing capabilities and the pace at which Iran is working to shield its military and nuclear infrastructure from attack by moving it underground, the sources told CBS News.
Months of indirect negotiations between the U.S. and Iran have failed to bring a ceasefire deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, and Iran has refused to even discuss its nuclear program unless the U.S. lifts its naval blockade and accepts six other key conditions.
Israel's military is prepared for a new round of fighting with Iran and is in peak defensive posture to respond to any first attack by Iran, the sources told CBS News.
The Netanyahu administration would prefer to launch a new joint operation with the U.S., but the sources told CBS News it remains unclear whether Mr. Trump wants to order new military action, and if so, what kind.
For both Mr. Trump and Netanyahu, who jointly launched the war with Iran almost nine months ago with a massive round of strikes on the Islamic Republic, the window for any new collaborative action may be closing.
Saudi's fight with Iran-backed Houthis intensifies as civilians warned to evacuate area around Yemeni port
The Saudi-led military coalition fighting in the escalating conflict with Iran's Houthi allies warned civilians Friday to leave the area around the key port of Hodeidah on Yemen's Red Sea coast, which has been held by the rebels for years.
The warning, issued in a social media post by the coalition's Saudi spokesman, suggested Saudi airstrikes on the port could be imminent. It came after Houthi authorities accused Saudi forces of killing 19 people earlier Friday with an attack that hit a civilian boat.
Yemen's civil war flared back up in July as the U.S. and Israeli war with Iran sent regional tension soaring. While the Yemen war started more than a decade ago with the Iran-backed Houthis seizing a huge portion of the country, including capital city Sanaa, it had been relatively calm for years until this summer.
Houthi health ministry spokesman Anees Alasbahi on Friday accused Saudi forces of a "horrific massacre" for the strike on the boat, which the rebels say killed civilians who had been displaced from their homes by the war.
Earlier Friday, the Saudi coalition said it had intercepted a ballistic missile and two drones fired at the kingdom's southern region, and the Saudi civil defense agency issued warnings of "potential danger" for the cities of Jizan and Abha, as well as the Khamis Mushait Governorate — all in the south.
They later said the danger had passed.
CBS/AFP
Trump's comments on chemical and biological weapons follow "same fraudulent script," Iranian official says
Iran's foreign ministry rejected on Thursday President Trump's accusation that the country may be seeking to develop chemical or biological weapons, comparing the claims to then-Secretary of State Colin Powell asserting to the United Nations that Iraq had obtained weapons of mass destruction.
"After the grand narrative of the 'Iranian nuclear threat,' U.S. officials are now claiming that there are indications Iran is developing biological or chemical weapons!" Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said in a post on X. "The allegations keep changing, but the underlying narrative remains disturbingly familiar. Once again, the world is apparently expected to suffer a bout of collective amnesia."
Baqaei cited the U.S. invasion of Iraq in 2003, which Washington justified with the claim of weapons of mass destruction being developed by Saddam Hussein's government, and asked why Americans would fall for it again.
"Do American officials really expect the world to forget Colin Powell's infamous appearance before the U.N. Security Council in 2003, when he held up a small vial as a visual representation of the alleged threat posed by Iraq's weapons of mass destruction?" he asked. "That moment has since become an enduring symbol of one of the most consequential intelligence failures and political deceptions in modern history."
"Now we find ourselves facing ominous new allegations and a narrative that appears to be following the same fraudulent script," he said.
Mr. Trump on Wednesday said there was an "indication" Iran was looking to develop chemical or biological weapons because the U.S. had "shut them out" of obtaining nuclear weapons, though he offered no evidence to support the claim.
Iran war powers measure again falls short in Senate
The Senate rejected a House-adopted resolution aimed at reining in President Trump's ability to strike Iran, losing Republican support despite frustration with the war following the party's losses in the midterm elections.
In a 48 to 51 vote, three Republicans — Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Rand Paul of Kentucky — joined all but one Senate Democrat — Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania — in support of the measure.
Thursday's vote marked the first time either chamber has weighed in on the war since the midterm elections, which dealt Republicans sweeping losses. Voters cited the war in Iran, and its toll on the economy, as among their top concerns.
The resolution would have directed the president "to remove United States Armed Forces from hostilities with Iran," but its impact would have been largely symbolic.
Trump says he's "not rushing" to make decision on Iran, will wait until new year
President Trump told Channel 12 News in Israel that he is in no hurry to make any decisions on the war with Iran, and could in fact wait until next year.
"I'm not rushing to make any decisions on Iran," Mr. Trump told Keshet 12's Barak Ravid, who spoke to the president as he returned from China. "We'll see what happens after the new year starts."
The story noted Mr. Trump could also change his mind, though.
The tone seems in line with his and Secretary of State Marco Rubio's comments from last week. Mr. Trump called new strikes "quite unlikely," while Rubio said new strikes weren't needed since the economic sanctions campaign was working so well.
In an interview with Fox News on Wednesday, Mr. Trump said he had no need to ask China or Russia for help with an Iran deal.
"They want to make a deal, so I don't need help," Mr. Trump told the network. "I mean, I'm not going to go in asking for help. And frankly, they've treated us very well. They haven't fired. They haven't put ships in the water."