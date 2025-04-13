Watch CBS News

4/13/2025: Zelenskyy; Greenland; Banana Ball

First, Volodymyr Zelenskyy: The 2025 60 Minutes Interview. Then, a report from Greenland: where residents say they're not for sale, but they are open for business. And, a look inside the world of Banana Ball.
