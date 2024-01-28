Watch CBS News

1/28/2024: Agency in Crisis; Interpol; Modern Ark

First, a look inside Aliceville: A women’s federal prison. Then, a report on how some countries are accused of abusing the Interpol red notice system. And, how animals were rescued at a troubled Puerto Rico zoo.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.