Watch Live: Trump holds White House news conference after meeting Xi and Putin in China
What to know about Trump's news conference today:
- President Trump is set to hold a White House press conference on Friday afternoon, following his return from Asia.
- Mr. Trump's meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Shenzhen, China, yielded no significant breakthroughs on nuclear arms reduction, which was the planned topic of the talks, or the conflicts in Iran and Ukraine, or on AI. But Mr. Trump rated the three-leader meeting a 12 out of 10.
- This will be Mr. Trump's first formal news conference since Republicans' midterm election losses.
How to watch President Trump's news conference
- What: President Trump holds a press conference
- Date: Friday, Nov. 20, 2026
- Time: Noon ET
- Location: The White House
- Online stream: Live on CBS News 24/7 on your mobile or streaming device.
Meeting in China highlighted ties between Trump, Xi and Putin
On his visit to China, President Trump described both Putin and Xi as his friends.
During their meeting, Mr. Trump and Putin sat on either side of Xi. Mr. Trump declared the three men were "really making history," dismissing "old school" foreign policy that had distanced the authoritarian leaders.
After the meeting, the leaders released a joint statement saying they had agreed on a few broad points: preventing the proliferation of nuclear weapons, increasing the world supply of refined petroleum products, rejecting the authority of the International Criminal Court, and a commitment to reform the United Nations.
White House national cyber director leaving his post
White House National Cyber Director Sean Cairncross will be leaving his position, a White House official told CBS News. Multiple sources said Cairncross was fired.
White House chief of staff Stephen Miller — who took over for Susie Wiles earlier this month — had long wanted Cairncross out of the job, sources said, telling people he didn't think Cairncross had the expertise needed.
Cairncross' departure comes as the U.S. reels from a series of outages over the last week that hit Microsoft services, air traffic control systems, banks and the National Security Agency's internal network.
Trump said he didn't discuss Nvidia much with Xi
President Trump told Fox News in a phone interview on his way back from China that he didn't talk much about Nvidia or suspected spy Alice Huang with Chinese President Xi Jinping. But, he said the two leaders did talk about AI.
"We both want regulations, moderate regulations for safety purposes and we're going to work together on reasonable regulations," the president told Fox News White House correspondent Aisha Hasnie.
Trump said the Trump-Xi-Putin meeting was primarily about Ukraine
President Trump told NBC News that his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin was "primarily on Ukraine." He said they also discussed Iran, and that all three leaders would like to see that war end.
"It was primarily on Ukraine, obviously, but they want to see — they would like to see it end with Iran, and they're letting Iran know that in the strongest of terms," the president told NBC's Gabe Gutierrez.
While Mr. Trump attended the China summit, his son-in-law Jared Kushner and U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff were in Germany to meet with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders — a group known as the Coalition of the Willing.
Kushner said they discussed the "latest efforts to achieve a just, lasting and durable peace in Ukraine."