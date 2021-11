NAACP president says Rittenhouse trial was a "warning shot" on "vigilante justice"

Plant-based diets: Putting veggies at the center of our plates

More arrests in Netherlands riots one night after "orgy of violence"

2 of 17 hostages released in Haiti, U.S. missionary group says

Searching for the truth in Emperor Caligula's gardens in Rome

Poll: Rising prices take toll on Americans' wallets, and Biden's numbers

The race to put supersonic flights back in the sky

Reimagining police departments with safety and justice in mind

Multiple deaths confirmed after SUV plows through marchers at Wisconsin holiday parade

