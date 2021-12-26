12/26/2021: Weather & Wine, Drawing Truth to Power

The universal nostalgia for "Take Me Home, Country Roads"

Sarah Weddington, lawyer who successfully argued Roe v. Wade, has died

The defiance of Ludwig van Beethoven and his "Ode to Joy"

The year in review: Top news stories of 2021 month-by-month

Hail and farewell: A tribute to those we lost in 2021

Thousands without power after massive storm hits Western U.S.

Desmond Tutu, Nobel laureate and anti-apartheid leader, dies at age 90

Effects of climate change taking root in the wine industry

Europe’s wine industry being altered by climate change; Badiucao: The 60 Minutes Interview

