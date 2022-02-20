2/20/2022: The Front, Targeting Americans

The situation inside Ukraine as Russian forces loom

Fight erupts after Michigan basketball coach takes swing at Wisconsin assistant

Beijing's Olympics come to a close, ending safe but odd global moment

Black Americans approve of Biden, but not on inflation — CBS News poll

How free speech is under attack in the U.S.

Ukraine marks anniversary of deadly uprising as threat of Russian invasion looms

Cabinet-level official afflicted with "Havana Syndrome" injuries

U.S. has intel that Russian commanders have orders to proceed with invasion

Inside Ukraine as it faces Russia; “Havana Syndrome” cases on U.S. soil

