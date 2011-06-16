State honors Grapevine Police Officer Patrick O'Neal for school security plan
The State of Texas is honoring Grapevine Police Officer Patrick O'Neal for his work keeping North Texas schools safe.
Police arrested Francis Clark, 68, after they say she attacked another woman with a grocery cart at Walmart.
Flooding has become an issue for residents along Grapevine Lake.
This summer, Coppell ISD has partnered with McLaren Automotive to give dozens of middle school students a chance to build their very own robots.
Mark and his wife lost their home to a fire January 12, 2023. Now, their community is helping them rebuild it since the couple had lost their insurance.
The 10-day summer camp is a crash course in engineering, coding, design and how to work together to find creative solutions.
A Lewisville restaurant is putting artificial intelligence to the test with a new menu item created by the popular chatbot, ChatGPT.
According to a recent survey by the Texas Association for the Education of Young Children, 44% of responding childcare programs say their program is likely or maybe likely, to close within the next year.
Every little bit helps, when a family in need has a son who can no longer walk.
North Texas is a melting pot of cultures and traditions.
This grassroots effort is raising awareness within the Filipino community.
From dill pickle, tandoori chicken to taco topped pizzas, this eatery offers unique pies and traditional-style too.
A spokesperson from Union Pacific says roughly 26 rail cars derailed. There were no spills or injuries reported.
Since 2015, a city ordinance has required 10-minute rest breaks every four hours for manual labor workers in the extreme heat.
Jonah Heim hit a three-run homer a night after he was involved in a controversial play at the plate and the Texas Rangers beat the Chicago White Sox 6-3.
According to the Texas Tenants Union, there are very few tenant protections when it comes to air conditioning repair but there are some things you can do to get your landlord to take action.
Texas state Sen. Angela Paxton, the wife of Attorney General Ken Paxton, will not be allowed to cast a vote in the impeachment trial that could lead to her husband's permanent removal from office.
Chances are it's happened to you or someone you know – auto theft reports have skyrocketed nationwide and here in Texas, setting new records in several cities.
The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services says there is a better way for a mother to legally give up her child—one that is safe, legal and anonymous.
Even after leaving an abusive relationship, many domestic violence survivors are strapped with debt caused by their abuser.
In the past year since 19 students and two teachers were killed by a gunman at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, frustrations have mounted and pleas to lawmakers have grown.
On any given night in Dallas, 400 girls are trafficked on the streets according to New Friends New Life, a North Texas human trafficking advocacy group.
Texas Rep. Julie Johnson speaks with political reporter Jack Fink about why she's running for Congress to represent Texas' 32nd District.
In a sit-down with political reporter Jack Fink, trauma surgeon Dr. Brian Williams explains why he's running for Congress to represent Texas' 32nd District.
For the past two days, Texas senators have met privately to discuss the rules and procedures of the upcoming impeachment trial of Attorney General Ken Paxton.
When it comes to finding a place to live in North Texas, renting has become just as competitive and expensive as a home, if not more so.
Dozens of North Texans paid a pool contractor for projects it never completed. Now they're trying to figure out what happens next.
Electric automaker Tesla is recalling nearly 363,000 vehicles.
It's no secret that Super Bowl ads are the most expensive advertisements on the air. But are they still worth the money?
A federal agency is considering a ban on gas stoves, a source of indoor pollution linked to childhood asthma.
Three-time Olympic medalist Tori Bowie, who died in early May at the age of 32, was eight months pregnant and in labor at the time of her death.
Shedding pounds isn't the only change patients might experience.
If ingested, poison hemlock can kill humans or animals through respiratory paralysis within 2-3 hours. However, inhaling its fumes or merely touching it can also cause poisoning.
Former first lady Rosalynn Carter's dementia diagnosis was announced as former President Jimmy Carter continues to receive hospice care.
Last winter as COVID-19 was winding down, a little-known virus that causes many of the same symptoms was making picking up steam.
A former Southwest Airlines customer-service agent is being charged with fraud.
Apple has unveiled a long-rumored headset that will place its users between the virtual and real world, while also testing the technology trendsetter's ability to popularize new-fangled devices after others failed to capture the public's imagination.
A three-year pause on student loan payments will end this summer regardless of how the Supreme Court rules on the White House plan to forgive billions of dollars in student loan debt.
The union and the airline have been negotiating on a new contract since 2019, and earlier this month the pilots announced they had voted to authorize a strike.
According to a release from the SWAPA, 99% of the votes were in favor of a strike.
TCU used a four-run fifth inning to take control of the game and went on to beat Oral Roberts 6-1 in a College World Series elimination game.
Josh Jung and Jonah Heim hit back-to-back homers in the second inning, with Jung's go-ahead shot coming after García walked, and the Rangers beat the Blue Jays 4-2 on Saturday.
Hitzges recently celebrated his 48th anniversary of being continuously on the air talking sports in Dallas-Fort Worth.
Hunter Renfroe's two-run home run capped a three-run sixth inning as the surging Los Angeles Angels beat the AL West-leading Texas Rangers 7-3 on Tuesday night.
NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal, otherwise known as DJ Diesel, is bringing a bass music festival to his new home state of Texas.
Tributes poured in from fellow rappers and the mayor of Houston after Big Pokey collapsed on stage and died early Sunday morning.
Sajak said Monday that he's leaving the show after its 41st season.
All eyes are on the Tony Awards, set to air June 11 on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.
His family called him "an iconic figure who left an incredible mark on the world of professional wrestling" in a statement.
Severe weather can be expected in North Texas overnight.
Families all over North Texas are turning to golf carts as a convenient way to get around for short distances, sometimes even on roads they aren't built for.
ERCOT says the power grid made it through peak times Tuesday thanks to conservation efforts.
LULAC is now speaking out against Governor Greg Abbott signing House Bill 2127 into law.
On the first day of summer, a road near Houston buckled under the Texas heat.
Strong to severe storms have kept North Texans on their toes this week, with large hail pelting some areas and a tornado claiming three people's lives in Perryton, about 115 miles northeast of Amarillo.
Huge hail came down in southern counties Monday night.
Parts of North Texas saw hail Friday evening.
Highland Park High School students teamed up with students who have disabilities for one of the most fun-filled games of the year.
The care team on the neonatal intensive care unit at Texas Health hospitals dressed up these little snuggle bunnies to make the Easter holiday special.