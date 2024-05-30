Game 5: Will the Mavs knock the Timberwolves out of the Western Conference finals?
DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks are just one win away from the NBA Finals. Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving have led the team into a 3-1 lead against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference finals.
Game 5 is on this Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. in Minnesota. For all the fans here at home, you can join a watch party at The Factory in Deep Ellum right at tipoff.
If the Mavs win Game 5, they will head to the Finals to face the Boston Celtics, who beat the Indiana Pacers in a 4-0 Eastern Conference sweep.
If the Timberwolves win Game 5, Game 6 is scheduled for Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in Dallas.
If Game 7 is needed, that is scheduled for June 3 at 7:30 p.m. in Minnesota.
This is the Mavs' first trip to the NBA Finals since 2011, when they won the franchise's only championship.
Game 4
- Wolves beat Mavs 105-100, avoiding the sweep
- Karl-Anthony Towns scored 20 of 25 points in the second half
- Anthony Edwards had 29 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists
- Luka Doncic had 28 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists in his sixth triple-double of these playoffs
- Kyrie Irving was 13 of 39 from the field & finished with 16 points
- Naz Reid hit a bucket to push the margin back to five with 11 seconds remaining.
Game 3
- Mavs beat Wolves 116-107 for a 3-0 lead
- Doncic and Irving each scored 33 points
- P.J. Washington started the decisive run with a corner 3-pointer after Doncic passed to Irving, who sent the ball to Washington
- Edwards had 26 points
- Towns scored 14 points but missed all eight 3s
- Doncic was 10 of 20 and 5 of 11 from deep
- Irving made 12 of 20 and 3 of 6 from long range
Game 2
- Mavs beat Wolves 109-108 for a 2-0 lead
- Doncic posted his fifth triple-double of the playoffs; 32 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds for his eighth triple-double in 42 career postseason games for the Mavericks
- Reid went 7 for 9 from 3-point range for 23 points
Game 1
- Mavs beat Wolves 108-105
- Doncic had 15 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter
- Irving scored 24 of his 30 in the first half
- Jaden McDaniels had his third straight 20-plus-point game with 24 points for the Wolves
- Edwards was stifled for 19 points, adding 11 rebounds and eight assists
- Towns got 16 points and finished 6 for 20 from the floor
- Washington had 13 points and seven rebounds