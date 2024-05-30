Game 5: Will the Mavs knock the Timberwolves out of the Western Conference finals?

DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks are just one win away from the NBA Finals. Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving have led the team into a 3-1 lead against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference finals.

Game 5 is on this Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. in Minnesota. For all the fans here at home, you can join a watch party at The Factory in Deep Ellum right at tipoff.

If the Mavs win Game 5, they will head to the Finals to face the Boston Celtics, who beat the Indiana Pacers in a 4-0 Eastern Conference sweep.

If the Timberwolves win Game 5, Game 6 is scheduled for Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in Dallas.

If Game 7 is needed, that is scheduled for June 3 at 7:30 p.m. in Minnesota.

This is the Mavs' first trip to the NBA Finals since 2011, when they won the franchise's only championship.

Wolves beat Mavs 105-100, avoiding the sweep

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 20 of 25 points in the second half

Anthony Edwards had 29 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists

Luka Doncic had 28 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists in his sixth triple-double of these playoffs

Kyrie Irving was 13 of 39 from the field & finished with 16 points

Naz Reid hit a bucket to push the margin back to five with 11 seconds remaining.

Mavs beat Wolves 116-107 for a 3-0 lead

Doncic and Irving each scored 33 points

P.J. Washington started the decisive run with a corner 3-pointer after Doncic passed to Irving, who sent the ball to Washington

Edwards had 26 points

Towns scored 14 points but missed all eight 3s

Doncic was 10 of 20 and 5 of 11 from deep

Irving made 12 of 20 and 3 of 6 from long range

Mavs beat Wolves 109-108 for a 2-0 lead

Doncic posted his fifth triple-double of the playoffs; 32 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds for his eighth triple-double in 42 career postseason games for the Mavericks

Reid went 7 for 9 from 3-point range for 23 points

