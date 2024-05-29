Hamilton fans rejoice as national Broadway tour hits DFW

NORTH TEXAS — Great news for musical theatre fans — if you've been eager to see "Hamilton" in person, you're in luck.

The national Broadway tour of the show is running in Dallas at the Winspear Opera House and will head to Fort Worth's Bass Performance Hall on June 11.

This marks the second time Broadway Dallas has hosted the hit musical.

For years, getting a ticket to "Hamilton" seemed nearly impossible as its popularity soared, especially after the musical's movie release in 2020.

Now, the cast and crew are pleased that the show is becoming more accessible, with tickets more widely available and reasonably priced.

"Having it be a little exclusive in the beginning helped the show build its reputation and stature," said Blaine Krauss, who plays Alexander Hamilton. "It's like we've never been here before. Dallas is treating us like we descended from the heavens, and we're like, 'we're here!'"

However, staff warn that the best way to get tickets is through official sites.

They say fans are sometimes paying outrageous prices through third-party vendors.

Your best bet is to head to BroadwayDallas.org.