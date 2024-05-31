Gear up for the NBA Finals! Dallas Mavericks merch, tickets on sale Friday

DALLAS – The Western Conference Champion Dallas Mavericks are headed to the NBA Finals.

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks reacts after a 124-103 victory against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game Five of the Western Conference Finals at Target Center on May 30, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. / Getty Images

Fans will have to act quick to snag tickets when they go on sale Friday at 1 p.m.

The Mavericks will have up to three home games – Games 3, 4 and 6. Game 6 will happen only if the series is extended.

Game 3 is scheduled for Wednesday, June 12; Game 4 is on Friday, June 14; and Game 6 will be on Thursday, June 20, if necessary.

You can buy tickets through the team website.

If you have to buy resale tickets on a site like StubHub, get ready to pay up. Early tickets posted are a minimum of $900 and courtside as high as $10,000.

If you want the Western Conference Championship gear Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving and the rest of the team were wearing Thursday night, North Texas retailers have you covered.

The Dallas Mavericks celebrate with the Oscar Robertson Trophy after a 124-103 victory against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game Five of the Western Conference Finals at Target Center on May 30, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. David Berding / Getty Images

Both Dicks Sporting Goods and Academy reopened Thursday night after the Mavs won and were selling Western Conference Champions gear. They will be reopening for fans again at 7 a.m. Friday.

Academy's stores in Mesquite and on Northwest Highway in Dallas are two of the stores that will reopen early for fans. Dick's Sporting Goods is opening stores early in Frisco, Fort Worth, Arlington and Allen.

The longer the playoffs go, the better it is for teams. A team making an NBA Finals appearance has the chance to increase their merchandise sales by close to 200%.

The NBA finals start next Thursday, June 6.