Why a showdown looms between Republicans at next session of Texas House: "This is going to be a war"

A political showdown looms between Republicans when the next legislative session begins in January at the Texas House.

It comes after current Speaker of the House Dade Phelan survived a bruising and expensive primary runoff and then expressed confidence he would remain speaker next year.

The animosity between Phelan's Republican supporters and opponents could grow more contentious.

After Phelan's victory, Attorney General Ken Paxton, who helped campaign against him, warned House Republicans against voting for Phelan as speaker in January, suggesting if they do, they will face a primary challenge in 2026.

Two conservative House members from Paxton's home base of Collin County, Jeff Leach and Matt Shaheen, told CBS News Texas they are not concerned about the Attorney General's threat.

"No, not at all. He's bitter. He's playing games," said Rep. Shaheen, R-Frisco. "I don't think a lot of people take him seriously. There's a small group of five to six percent of the Republican base that follow his lead and the like."

"General Paxton can spend all the time he wants and all the tweets he wants threatening Republican House members, but my focus is on, and I would encourage his focus to be on helping us beat Democrats up and down the ballot in November," said Rep. Leach, R-Allen.

But other House conservatives told CBS News Texas they side with the Attorney General.

"I completely agree with Attorney General Ken Paxton," said Rep. Nate Schatzline, R-Fort Worth. "This is going to be a war, and this next session is going to be the same result if we do not go in and fight for our GOP priorities."

"I hope that the message that was received to my Republican colleagues in the Texas House is that this last primary season should be a wake-up call for you if you continue to collude with the Democrats to betray the Republican voters of the State of Texas who sent you there," said Rep. Brian Harrison, R-Ellis County.

