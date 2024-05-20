Watch CBS News
Local News

Beloved custodian receives hundreds of hugs, high fives as he retires from Grapevine Colleyville ISD

By Nicole Nielsen

/ CBS Texas

Grapevine elementary school custodian gets the surprise of a lifetime
Grapevine elementary school custodian gets the surprise of a lifetime 01:54

GRAPEVINE — Monday morning, a custodian at Heritage Elementary School in Grapevine Colleyville ISD had the surprise of a lifetime as he announced his retirement. 

Hundreds of kids lined the pavement ready to hand out high fives and hugs, in honor of what Mr. Doug gives out every day. 

He's been known for his kindness and the love he offers generously to kids every morning as they come to school. 

"He's always in a good mood, he's always giving us high fives and hugs," said fourth grader Mackenzie Pinkerton. 

The students say he has a special talent for making everyone feel important.

"I try to build them up, that's the way it should be," Doug said. "The kids have always been a part of my life."

Mr. Doug has been with the school for five years and plans to spend his next chapter back home in Kansas. 

"It is hard to find someone like him, we're going to have to work really hard to find the next person who loves kids and staff, just half as much as he does," said principal Jill Hemme.

Nicole Nielsen
Nicole-Nielsen.jpg

Nicole Nielsen joined the CBS 11 news team in June 2020. Born and raised in Keller, Nicole is a North Texas native who is thrilled to work for the station she grew up watching.

First published on May 20, 2024 / 6:01 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.