Beloved custodian receives hundreds of hugs, high fives as he retires from Grapevine Colleyville ISD

GRAPEVINE — Monday morning, a custodian at Heritage Elementary School in Grapevine Colleyville ISD had the surprise of a lifetime as he announced his retirement.

Hundreds of kids lined the pavement ready to hand out high fives and hugs, in honor of what Mr. Doug gives out every day.

He's been known for his kindness and the love he offers generously to kids every morning as they come to school.

"He's always in a good mood, he's always giving us high fives and hugs," said fourth grader Mackenzie Pinkerton.

The students say he has a special talent for making everyone feel important.

"I try to build them up, that's the way it should be," Doug said. "The kids have always been a part of my life."

Mr. Doug has been with the school for five years and plans to spend his next chapter back home in Kansas.

"It is hard to find someone like him, we're going to have to work really hard to find the next person who loves kids and staff, just half as much as he does," said principal Jill Hemme.