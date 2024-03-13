Immersive art exhibit "Rainbow Vomit" stays busy for spring break

DALLAS – Amid thousands of LED lights, floating bananas and unicorns, you'll find Rainbow Vomit.

Located in Dallas near Fair Park, the immersive art experience is meant to transport you to a new world.

"Rainbow Vomit is a comic book that's come to life," co-owner Rainbow Rob said.

It's exactly what it sounds like...an explosion of color and art.

You will find unique rooms with local art and collaborations.

There are tons of places for selfies and self-exploration.

"I think the most important thing is that people just have a place to really, truly express themselves," said Rainbow Rob.

At each turn, you'll find new rooms to explore and secrets behind every nook and cranny.

"People will come and they will find themselves shocked in this very ethereal beautiful place, and it can be emotional," he said. "We have had people cry...but in a good way."

Even better, it's for all ages. On Wednesday, when we stopped by, we spotted families enjoying the sights and sounds.

"We just decided to come out and do something fun. We've got two teenagers, just hanging out at home," said Nicole Condor. "We love the bananas, they're fun to chunk. The cloud room with the unicorn, that was super fun!"

The exhibit is permanent but always changing. According to staff, they're always looking for new ways to make Rainbow Vomit feel new.

So if you haven't been in a while, or ever before, they encourage you to come take it all in, while your family has some time off for break.

"Just take it in and be transported to a place that's really different from our normal everyday reality," he said.