What's open and what's closed in Dallas, Fort Worth on Memorial Day
NORTH TEXAS – Memorial Day weekend is expected to be one of the busiest travel periods of the year, with 44 million Americans anticipated to hit the roads or skies.
Texas could see 3.6 million travelers this weekend, according to AAA. But if you are staying home and hosting a barbecue, or find yourself in need of some last-minute supplies on Memorial Day, here's a list of what's open and what's closed on the holiday.
North Texas restaurants' Memorial Day hours
- H-E-B – Open
- Central Market – Open
- Market Street – Open
- Braum's – Open
- Whataburger – Open
- Luby's – Open
- Jason's Deli – Open
Dallas, Fort Worth grocery stores open on Memorial Day
- Tom Thumb/Albertsons - Open
- Kroger – Open
- Sprouts – Open
- Walmart – Open
- Target – Open
- Costco – Closed
- Sam's Club – Open
- Trader Joe's – Open
- Whole Foods – Open, but prepared Foods, taprooms, eateries and venue hours may vary
- Aldi – Open, but closing early at 6 p.m.
Coffee shops open on Memorial Day in DFW
- Starbucks – Most will be open
- Dunkin' – Open
- Dutch Bros – Open
Government offices, post offices and banks will all be closed on Memorial Day. FedEx locations and UPS Stores are also closed on Monday.