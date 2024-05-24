What's open and what's closed in Dallas, Fort Worth on Memorial Day

Hitting the road for Memorial Day? Pack your patience!

Hitting the road for Memorial Day? Pack your patience!

Hitting the road for Memorial Day? Pack your patience!

NORTH TEXAS – Memorial Day weekend is expected to be one of the busiest travel periods of the year, with 44 million Americans anticipated to hit the roads or skies.

Texas could see 3.6 million travelers this weekend, according to AAA. But if you are staying home and hosting a barbecue, or find yourself in need of some last-minute supplies on Memorial Day, here's a list of what's open and what's closed on the holiday.

North Texas restaurants' Memorial Day hours

H-E-B – Open

Central Market – Open

Market Street – Open

Braum's – Open

Whataburger – Open

Luby's – Open

Jason's Deli – Open

Dallas, Fort Worth grocery stores open on Memorial Day

Tom Thumb/Albertsons - Open

Kroger – Open

Sprouts – Open

Walmart – Open

Target – Open

Costco – Closed

Sam's Club – Open

Trader Joe's – Open

Whole Foods – Open, but prepared Foods, taprooms, eateries and venue hours may vary

Aldi – Open, but closing early at 6 p.m.

Coffee shops open on Memorial Day in DFW

Starbucks – Most will be open

Dunkin' – Open

Dutch Bros – Open

Government offices, post offices and banks will all be closed on Memorial Day. FedEx locations and UPS Stores are also closed on Monday.