On Your Corner. In Your Corner: UNT utilizing virtual reality simulation for teacher training

On Your Corner. In Your Corner: UNT utilizing virtual reality simulation for teacher training

On Your Corner. In Your Corner: UNT utilizing virtual reality simulation for teacher training

DENTON - As North Texas school districts continue to deal with a critical teacher shortage, the University of North Texas is using immersive technology to better prepare future educators.

Student instructors can practice their skills in a mixed-reality simulation with avatars who respond to the lesson in real-time.

"I was just wondering where you got that sweater because it is fire," said avatar Stephanie to a student teacher during a recent session in the lab. "That is a great, great beige color."

Stephanie may not be real, but her reactions are.

Each of the five virtual avatars has a full back story and unique personality.

"It puts you on the spot a lot, especially with the kids and how they respond to you," said Leilani Fielding, a UNT student in the Teach North Texas program. "They can interact with you, they can interact with each other, and you never really know what they're going to say. "

The avatars are part of the Mursion Lab, the mixed-reality simulation where student instructors practice what it's like to give a lesson when virtual students roll their eyes, interrupt, or pull out their cell phones.

"Those are really hard things for us to prepare our students for because we don't ever let them alone with kids until they're teachers," said Dr. Ruthanne 'Rudi' Thompson, the interim dean of UNT College of Education. "Even in student teaching, their mentor teacher is there."

Augmented reality gives them the chance to make mistakes without negatively impacting an actual child.

After every simulation, a debrief helps the student instructor unpack what happened and what could be done differently.

"The content you can learn," Dr. Thompson said. "The content of math, the content of science. But the technique of teaching, that's practice."

More practice leads to more confidence. So day on in the classroom, they'll know how to respond to a variety of scenarios.

"When our young teachers go out in the field and they don't feel equipped and prepared, they stop teaching – and we just lost somebody who could really make an impact in somebody's life," said Dr. Janel Madeley, a master teacher with the program. "I think my biggest hope is that they'll remember, oh this has happened to me before, and I can use it and now I'm prepared."

Teach North Texas is specifically geared toward preparing students to teach secondary-level math or science. According to Dr. Thompson, it has a 100% hire rate for those who successfully complete the program.

The Mursion Lab at UNT is available for immersive training simulations in counseling, coaching, teaching or any situation requiring high-stakes interpersonal skills.