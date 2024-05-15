Mesquite woman shares squatter eviction nightmare: "I'm trying to live the American dream"

MESQUITE — A Mesquite woman's dramatic fight to evict a squatter took center stage in Austin Wednesday, where the senate committee on local governments took up the issue.

"I'm trying to live the American dream," said Terri Boyette, "and somebody can walk in and destroy everything I have."

She testified in front of the committee, telling members it took seven months for her to get the man out of her home.

According to Boyette, it started when she went to Florida to care for her sick mother. A man she had previously hired as a handyman, who knew she was leaving town, moved in.

"The police only told me that they weren't sure this was a crime, that it seemed like a civil matter and I should sue for recovery," said Boyette. "The person in my home is a homeless crackhead. What am I supposed to sue them for?"

Boyette added, "He's out walking on the street and I'm $150,000 in debt to replace everything in my home and repair it."

During the hearing, senators seemed shocked at Boyette's account of the response from police. According to Boyette, police told her even though the man had broken into her home, it was not a burglary if she was not currently living there. Boyette said she had been in Florida for about two weeks when she learned the man was staying at her home.

At one point during the hearing, Sen. Royce West told Sen. Bob Hall the men needed to get Mesquite city leadership on the phone. Minutes later, the senators pulled Boyette out of the hearing and walked her upstairs to join them in a call with Mesquite's city manager and police chief.

During the 15-minute call, the police chief said the department had no records of Boyette's original call last summer. Boyette said she had called the non-emergency line from Florida and was told the situation she described was a civil matter.

Both the police department and Boyette agree there were several 911 calls this spring regarding the man, who was arrested for trespassing after Boyette said he tried to re-enter the home.

By the end of the conversation, the city manager and chief said they planned to review the case and the communication with Boyette to see what, if anything, went wrong.

Boyette told the I-Team she left the room feeling like someone was listening.

"Homeowners are the lifeblood of the state. We pay property taxes, we fund the schools, we pay for the city parks. If you start taking away that, it destabilizes everything for everyone," said Boyette. "It is an issue that is much bigger than just those of us who are here today."

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has put homeowner protection from squatters on his list of priorities for the next legislative session.

A spokesman for Mesquite PD later sent CBS News Texas this statement:

"The Mesquite Police Department is looking into Boyette's concerns. These incidents are unique, and we want to review each interaction before providing additional details. Once we have conducted a review, we will provide a more thorough account of the events."