Travel expert says now is the time to book, and use credit card points

NORTH TEXAS — If you've been dreaming of a summer getaway, now is the perfect time to book, according to travel experts. This summer marks the first since 2020 when the prices for flights have decreased compared to the previous year.

Lindsay Schwimer from the travel app Hopper notes that early May is an ideal time to find deals, from lots of locations like Dallas to Denver, Nashville or even Las Vegas.

"Eighty-seven percent of Hopper users plan to travel this summer, yet three-fourths of these travelers haven't booked their trips yet. People are eager to make plans, but many have yet to finalize them," Schwimer explains.

Currently, the average domestic airfare out of Dallas is around $265 for a round trip, which is a 13% decrease from last year.

However, prices are expected to rise in the coming weeks.

The bottom line is simple: if possible, book now. Better yet, consider using any accrued credit card points.

But it's important to know how to maximize the value of your points.

"People often use their points through their bank's travel portal," says Mila Temnyalova, a points expert and co-founder of "The Miles Couple," a social media blog aimed at helping travelers use their credit card points more effectively and affordably.

"Using your bank's travel portal can limit the value you get from your points, as flights are often overpriced there," she continues. "By transferring points to hotel and airline partners, you can significantly increase their value."

Temnyalova advises being diligent in searching for deals, as airline prices fluctuate dynamically.

Once you find a good deal, she recommends transferring your points directly to sites like Hilton or American Airlines, where they can be worth 1.5 cents per point or more.

If you get lucky, you could find deals where your points are worth 5 or 10 cents or more.

"You just have to stick with it!" she said.

But even if you have to pay some cash, experts say you should still be able to find a good price.