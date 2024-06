A North Texas restaurant is honoring Mavs star Luka Doncic with a pizza inspired by his favorite family dish: Potato Moussaka.

"The Luka Pizza" honors Dallas Mavs star A North Texas restaurant is honoring Mavs star Luka Doncic with a pizza inspired by his favorite family dish: Potato Moussaka.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On