Irving ISD, Verizon partner to address digital divide: "You can't function without access to technology"

IRVING — It may seem like technology is everywhere, but not everyone can access it. Students across North Texas struggle to develop the skills they need to survive in a digital world without a computer or internet service at home.

Irving ISD has partnered with Verizon to help address the digital divide.

"I had several students that made it clear they don't have any computer or internet access, but they're so passionate and dedicated about learning technology," said Patrick Yates, Verizon Innovative Learning Lab teacher at Lady Bird Johnson Middle School. "It's a blessing they have the opportunity to actually attend a classroom like this to get real-world experience and also to be able to collaborate with other students."

In the lab, seventh and eighth-grade students work on projects like designing and coding their own video games.

"It is challenging, but problem-solving is my favorite part in technology, so yeah, I like it," said Asma Zahid, who is in seventh grade.

Their work in the lab helps build important digital skills they can use in high school and beyond.

"I've always used technology, but I've learned how to really use it to my advantage here," said Demahje Henry, who is in eighth grade.

Lady Bird Johnson Middle School is one of more than a dozen schools in Irving and 83 across Texas participating in the Verizon Innovative Learning program. The goal is to bridge the digital divide in under-resourced communities, especially for students and teachers.

CBS News Texas

"You can't function without access to technology," said Rose Stuckey Kirk, the chief corporate social responsibility officer at Verizon. "You can't function as effectively, whether it's education or healthcare or job skills, so our mission, our plan is all about lifting people into economic prosperity."

Kirk says the program goes beyond simply equipping students with a free device and data plan. The curriculum in the lab shows kids how technology can be applied in their everyday lives.

"It's extremely essential for our students to be prepared for that next challenge, as far as technology and what the changes are going to be," Yates said.

The hands-on lessons teach not only computer programming but also the importance of perseverance and teamwork as well.

Over the last decade, Verizon says it has reached seven million students nationwide with digital skills training.

Irving ISD is the only district in the country with 100 percent of its middle schools participating in Verizon Innovative Learning, according to the company.