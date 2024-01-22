On Your Corner In Your Corner: Miss Texas Ellie Breaux talks placing second in Miss America: "I felt the Texas love"

NORTH TEXAS - Ellie Breaux is the first to tell you, she never thought she would be on the Miss America stage. Let alone, be Miss Texas.

"I never saw myself as Miss Texas, until I was in the shoes of Miss Texas," Breaux said.

She began pageantry a few years ago as a way to pay for her education at the University of North Texas. But, she was surprised at how many titles she kept winning.

Before competing for Miss Texas, Ellie Breaux was crowned Miss Keller and Miss Tarrant County.

Last week, North Texans really showed support as she competed for Miss America.

"I felt the Texas love while I was competing. There were so many people on social media watching," she said. "I am like this is real...I am here... I am competing."

But the nerves and excitement really kicked in, when she made the top two.

"It was a win-win. You're either going to be Miss America or you're going to be the first runner-up to Miss America and they can call you at any moment. It was surreal standing there and being in the top two. That hasn't happened for Texas since 2007," she said.

She says placing second next to Madison Marsh was an honor.

"She's going to do amazing. I can't wait to watch her year unfold."