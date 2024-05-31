Irving student overcomes homelessness to earn full-ride collegiate scholarship

IRVING – Growing up, Zaylin Washington will tell you the odds were never in his favor.

Early life was filled with a series of upheavals, his parents in and out of jail and a brief stint in foster care.

"At the time, I didn't know it was broken because I thought it was me. I was the issue, having to go from place to place. Deep down I was like, 'What am I doing wrong?'" Washington said.

For years at school, no one knew what he was going through.

"People would make fun of me; my clothes were ripped and too big," he said.

It wasn't until 7th grade when he joined the football team that he began to find a family he'd never known.

"I felt a lot of pressure off my shoulders and stuff. Like I had finally found a home," Washington said.

When he got to Nimitz High School in Irving, his living situation worsened, leading to homelessness during his sophomore year.

He hid his situation from his peers.

It wasn't until his youth group pastor offered him a place to live that things began to turn around.

"This was the first time someone chose me, not forced on them," Washington said.

In a more stable home, he focused on academics and sports, earning him a full-ride scholarship to Feather River College in California.

"I want to be more successful than anyone in my whole family. I wanted to complete high school, finish college. I wanted to prove them wrong," he said.

When committing on signing day, Washington said it was the moment everything made sense. He looks back on the lessons he's learned and the progress he's made.

"People do want to help you. It's not you versus the world," he said.

With pride, Washington knows he's now in control of his future – one he knows will be bright.

"I guess I have come a long way. I am very proud of myself," he said.