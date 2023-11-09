Football and bowling hybrid "fowling" comes to Plano in first Texas location

On Your Corner. In Your Corner. Fowling comes to Plano in first Texas location

On Your Corner. In Your Corner. Fowling comes to Plano in first Texas location

On Your Corner. In Your Corner. Fowling comes to Plano in first Texas location

PLANO (CBSNewsTexas.com) — You've seen the way pickleball has taken the world by storm, but have you ever heard of fowling?

A combination of both football and bowling, most people have the same reaction to the hybrid sport.

"I never would've thought of doing this, but it's so much fun," said Dan Kennedy while trying it out at the Fowling Warehouse in Plano, the largest in the nation at 71,000 square feet and the only one in Texas.

The idea originated in Indiana back in 2001, but has taken a few decades to make its way down south.

And in pure Texas fashion, it was made bigger.

"Bigger and better of course," said manager Daryl Swanson.

But the rules of the game are simpler than they seem.

"It's set up like cornhole," Swanson explained. "You have bowling pins on each side, you throw the football at the pins. You have one football per lane that you're throwing back and forth...first team to knock down all the pins, wins."

Some newcomers say it's a lot harder than it looks.

"It's a good distance, and sometimes you will be great and other times you won't hit anything for four-to-five throws," said Phil Blais.

Fowling even has a national league where lovers of the sport can compete.

In Texas, they're still building those teams and making the metroplex more aware of the sport.

"[It's] kind of like pickleball. No one knew what it was, then suddenly, it's a big thing," Swanson said. "I think Texas—DFW, more specifically—is finally learning who we are...we have a long way to go, though."