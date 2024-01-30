Fort Worth's Ballet Frontier preps for Romeo & Juliet Valetine's Day performance

On Your Corner. In Your Corner: Fort Worth's Ballet frontier preps for Romeo & Juliet

FORT WORTH - Frontier Ballet in Fort Worth is preparing for its upcoming performance of Romeo and Juliet.

It is an internationally recognized ballet company, that hosts four productions a year.

They chose Romeo and Juliet to perform on Valentine's Day weekend.

"Romeo and Juliet is something that everyone can connect to; the emotions are high, it's something you relate to, your first love... it's a great love story. Who doesn't love that?" said dancer Perry Meadors.

The company's artistic director Chung Lin Tseng says the show is meant to remind the audience of their own love story.

"My wife and I, we've been married 29 years. It's almost like time has never passed, like every day is the first day," Tseng said.

It is also meant to showcase the modern and age-old cultural importance of ballet.

"We do the best we can because this is a beautiful art form that should not be abandoned," Tseng said.

They hope to remind folks here in the metroplex to support the arts year-round, by celebrating the beauty of love through the art of dance.

"I think what's so special about live art is that you feel something at the end of the day and connect with other people," said Jessica Barber. "The show will be beautiful."

Tickets can be purchased by clicking here.