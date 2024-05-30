Rain or shine, Rodeo Celina debuts at Southfork Ranch for inaugural weekend

COLLIN COUNTY — Final preparations are underway for the first-ever Rodeo Celina this weekend.

"A couple of years ago, we thought about doing a rodeo, but we didn't have an arena or somewhere to have it," said Melissa Cromwell of the Greater Celina Chamber of Commerce.

Currently, Rodeo Celina is being held at Southfork Ranch, about 15 miles away in Parker. For now, the event will take place there for the next three years.

"We have a deal with Parker to have it here for three years, and hopefully within that time, we can have our own arena in Celina," Cromwell added.

The organizers know the stakes are high to ensure Rodeo Celina lives up to the reputation of other well-known Texas rodeos, which is why they've left no stone unturned.

"We've got barrel racing, mutton busting—you name it, we have it all," Cromwell said.

The preparations come after a devastating week for Celina. An EF-3 tornado tore through the city last weekend, and Thursday's rain has slowed down progress. However, it won't halt the weekend's events.

"Rodeo is happening rain or shine," Cromwell assured.

Bringing the community together now couldn't be more important, which is why they'll be passing around a donation bucket for disaster relief to help those affected and displaced by the tornado.

In the midst of all this, everyone could use a smile, and that's where Liberty Cunningham comes in. The 13-year-old trick rider from Kansas travels the country as a rodeo entertainer, combining dance and gymnastics on horseback.

"I am really excited to be a part of it, to inspire other little girls the way I was inspired," Cunningham said. "I think it's really cool that this is the first rodeo, and I get to be in it."

If you want to witness history, the rodeo runs all weekend long.

