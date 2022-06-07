LGBTQ+ activists demand better response to monkeypox outbreak
The number of monkeypox cases is increasing in the Bay Area and nationwide prompting a call for action from members of the gay community.
Long before the repeal of Don't Ask, Don't Tell in 2011, San Francisco was once a major hub for LGBTQ servicemembers.
San Francisco isn't shy about celebrating Pride, but when they were looking for a new transit director, they wanted someone who could usher in an entirely new transportation culture for the City. But the man they chose also broke barriers in the social culture, as well.
Before the Castro was covered in rainbow flags, downtown San Francisco was the center of the city's LGBTQ+ scene.
After focusing on transgender athletes and youths, anti-LGBTQ rhetoric is now targeting drag storytimes, with interruptions and other protests.
Drag queens were among the first on the front lines of some of the most pivotal events in LGBTQ history, including the Stonewall Uprising.
There have always gay writers and artists. But for much of modern history, their most personal stories have been left at the margins.
The sports world has historically not been the most inclusive with the LGBTQ+ community, but San Francisco's Varsity Gay League is changing that.
Carol Lynn Pearson lost her husband in the early days of the AIDS epidemic.
In the early 1980s, Pride celebrations in the Bay Area were shrouded in sorrow and grief as a lethal virus spread silently within the gay community.
During Pride month, rainbow flags are up and flying all across the San Francisco Bay Area, and now you have a chance to take part in an unique project.
The San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus, one of the oldest and largest LGBTQ choruses in the world, has brought hope and joy for one of its longest-serving members.
On the corner of 9th and Howard in San Francisco, there's a place where people take pride in living their authentic lives, even in a world where that's not always easy to do.
A bill from a Bay Area lawmaker that would allow Oakland and San Francisco, along with Los Angeles, to open safe injection sites for opioid users has cleared the legislature and is heading to Gov. Gavin Newsom's desk.
The family of a pregnant teen shot and killed by police is shocked the City of Fremont is asking the court to throw out $10M judgment awarded on her behalf.
The coach for local youth football on Monday described the chaos that unfolded when a shooting injured three people during a game at Oakland Technical High Sunday afternoon.
An Oakland man was arrested after nearly two pounds of fentanyl was found during a traffic stop in San Leandro over the weekend.
A woman walking in the middle of a roadway in Dublin was killed by an SUV Sunday evening, and the driver was arrested for suspicion of DUI.
Noble Park in San Jose should remain an open space for the community, rather than become the grounds for a tiny-home project for unhoused residents, city councilmember David Cohen said in a news conference Monday.
A San Jose police officer was arrested for alleged DUI following a vehicle crash Sunday night, police said Monday.
As the drought drags on, there is surging demand in Santa Clara County for rebates that pay you back for removing a water-thirsty lawn.
Family members of some of the people killed or wounded during the 2019 mass shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival are suing the companies that distributed the rifle used in the attack.
Tree enthusiasts who make the trek to the world's tallest tree deep in a Northern California forest will face a fine and possible jail time after park officials declared the remote area off-limits because of damage done by trampling visitors to the tree and surrounding forest.
The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office has released the identity of the man killed in an officer involved shooting on Friday as well as more information about the altercation.
Fire agencies were on high alert Monday with forecasts of "dry lightning." In Marin County, that means a team of volunteer fire lookouts could be the difference between an unusual weather event and disaster.
– A man allegedly vandalized a local business and then led officers on a foot pursuit in Petaluma on Sunday, police said.
Trea Turner homered to extend his hitting streak to 19 games, Max Muncy also went deep, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Francisco Giants 8-2 Monday night.
The Yankees bolstered their pitching for the stretch run and playoffs, obtaining starter Frankie Montas and reliever Lou Trivino from the Oakland Athletics on Monday for four prospects.
The San Francisco 49ers confirmed Monday they have signed All-Pro receiver Deebo Samuel to a three-year contract extension, ending any chance that we would be traded before the upcoming season.
Carlos Rodón struck out 10 over seven dominant innings amid speculation he could be traded and the Giants beat the Cubs 4-0 Sunday night.
The San Francisco 49ers are finalizing a three-year contract extension with All-Pro receiver Deebo Samuel that will clear the way for their top offensive playmaker to return to the practice field.
The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office has released the identity of the man killed in an officer involved shooting on Friday as well as more information about the altercation.
A robot created at Stanford University is diving down to shipwrecks and sunken planes in a way that humans can't.
Meta Platforms says it will no longer pay U.S. news organizations to have their material appear in Facebook's News Tab as it reallocates resources in the face of the economic downturn and changing user behavior.
Parking in urban areas can often be a challenge, coupled with high gas prices which makes getting around even more difficult. Nimbus One, a futuristic-looking, pod-like electric vehicle has been created to tackle those two problems, as well as help the environment.
Sisters Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian want to keep Instagram photo-centric in the era of TikTok videos.
A major Japanese semiconductor company has big plans for an upcoming expansion in Silicon Valley.
As cases continue to rise, Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency Monday over the growing monkeypox outbreak.
A kinky San Francisco street fair Sunday sparked concerns of being a monkeypox superspreader event.
Pelosi said her visit was meant to honor "America's unwavering commitment to supporting Taiwan's vibrant Democracy."
"Now, justice has been delivered," President Biden said Monday night. "And this terrorist leader is no more."
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Malaysia on Tuesday for the second leg of an Asian tour marked by tensions with China over an expected stop in Taiwan.
President Biden announced a U.S. drone strike has killed Osama Bin Laden's right hand man, Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri . Sara Donchey talked with an FBI agent who spent years chasing him.
A month after a group of men associated with a right-wing hate group disrupted a drag queen storytelling event, the San Lorenzo Library is responding with a show of community strength and support.
Transgender people and their allies are enraged over a decision to book Dave Chappelle, for four shows beginning Tuesday night, at the Luther Burbank Center in Santa Rosa.
As cases of monkeypox continue to rise in the Bay Area, health officials in Santa Clara County have expanded eligibility of the vaccine after receiving several hundred doses.
Monkeypox cases are rising prompting a call for action from LGBTQ+ activists. Shawn Chitnis tells they rallied in San Francisco Monday, demanding a better response to the outbreak.
Years of persuasion have finally paid off for the organizers of Outside Lands as East Bay rock legends Green Day will make an appearance at this year's music festival.
Nichelle Nichols, known for her role as Nyota Uhura in "Star Trek: The Original Series" has died at the age of 89.
The Cornerstone in Berkeley presents a multi-media night of metal Sunday with a screening of the acclaimed documentary 'Murder in the Front Row' before performances by two bands featuring photographer/bassist Harald Oimoen.
Legendary Wu-Tang Clan MC the GZA brings his current tour performing his landmark solo debut Liquid Swords to the Great American Music Hall Friday night.
"To look like me and sound like me is to have all the gifts of the culture, the gods, the fates, and the people I've loved, and loved me in return."
Imagine getting a bunch of tax documents telling you and the IRS about a large sum of money you made when, in fact, you never received a penny of it.
Many in the Bay Area want their Ukrainian relatives to find safe haven here but the obstacles they're facing are formidable.
The state of emergency that San Francisco Mayor London Breed declared for the Tenderloin last December has a lot of people talking but no one is paying closer attention than the people who live there.
One of the hottest real estate markets is not in the Bay Area. In fact, it's not even in our world. It's at your fingertips in an alternate reality known as the metaverse.
A group of Bay Area scientists have unraveled some surprising secrets about post traumatic stress disorder or PTSD which one day could lead to better therapies and treatments.
The City of Fremont wants the court to throw out a $10 million judgement on behalf of a pregnant teen shot and killed by police. Betty Yu spoke to her family.
For more than 36 years, Reymundo Espinoza has led an effort to expand affordable health care for some of the poorest people living in the South Bay.
Peninsula resident Delfarib Fanaie won the Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis Award for service to local communities thanks to her efforts fighting childhood poverty.
A San Francisco woman has helped keep alive a vibrant art community in the Hunters Point Shipyard neighborhood.
A cancer diagnosis is something that's difficult to prepare for, if not impossible. One retired Bay Area doctor uses his expertise to ease the recently diagnosed out of that initial period of shock.
A Pacifica woman provides a safe place to gather in person to grieve and share community in the pandemic.
Sharit Cárdenas López spent their childhood watching their mother struggle to support a family on less than what many of us spend on luxuries every year.
In 2019, the CDC reported that 60 percent of adults have experienced at least one incident of significant childhood trauma. Bianca Yarborough is one of those adults, but she's turning that pain into positive motivation for helping others.
Alex Arango is using his musical talents to tell his personal story and honor his cultural heritage. So when you hear him play, it's hard to believe Arango couldn't read music when he joined his high school's band.
A Bay Area woman who experienced deadly violence in her childhood home is now on a mission to help others secure their digital footprint.
It's not uncommon for Students Rising Above Scholars to have close knit, loving families. Ronvel Sharper is no exception.