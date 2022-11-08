LGTBQ+ candidates now on ballot in all 50 states

SAN FRANCISCO -- In a historic first, voters in all 50 states will see an openly LGBTQ candidate this election.

Tom Temprano, the political director for Equality California, says it's a tangible significance for the LGBTQ+ community. "It does it does matter. It does feel really tangible," he told KPIX 5. "I think there's reasons for optimism but I think a lot of us are really concerned and are voting like we're concerned."

Following the monkeypox spread over the summer that hit the LGBTQ community particularly hard, Temprano says this level of representation could result in high-stakes outcomes.

"Without the action of LGBTQ elected officials, I don't think we would have gotten doses into arms. I think we would have had an outbreak that was significantly larger than it was," he said. "But having queer people at the table and in positions of power to advocate for the community in ways that frankly oftentimes only elected officials can do, I think changed their trajectory and saved a lot of people not only, you know, hospital time, but potentially their lives."

This year at least 1,065 out LGBTQ people are running for office, according to the Victory Fund. California also has the opportunity to set a record of having 10% of the state legislature identify as LGBTQ+.

"To have so many queer people on so many ballots across the country on ballots in every single state is really remarkable," said Temprano. "In San Francisco again, we're really at the forefront of achieving that sort of representation and it still feels special here."

After coming out in high school, Temprano quickly became involved in politics, even serving as the president of the Harvey Milk Democratic Club. Now, he stands in Milk's old camera shop in the Castro and says these record-setting numbers are crucial to achieving full-lived equality for the LGBTQ+ community.

"The more people see themselves represented in government, the more they feel like there is space for them to sort of step up and run for office themselves and make that impact," said Temprano. "Especially for the young folks, I hope that they look at the 1,000 number like I would have a 10 or 15 number 20 years ago and been like 'Oh my gosh, let's blow that out of the water soon.'"