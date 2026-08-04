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Crime

1 hospitalized after shooting in Novato, shelter-in-place ordered

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
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Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

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Authorities in the North Bay are investigating and a shelter-in-place has been ordered following a shooting in a Novato neighborhood Tuesday morning.

Around 10:15 a.m., police received reports of a person with a gunshot wound near Alameda Del Prado and Ignacio Boulevard. The person was taken to the hospital, but their condition was not immediately known.

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Authorities at the scene of a reported shooting near Alameda Del Prado and Ignacio Boulevard in Novato on Aug. 4, 2026. CBS

Additional details about the shooting were not immediately available. A shelter-in-place has been issued for the area of Alameda Del Prado and Calle Arboleda as authorities investigate and search for potential suspects.

CBS News Bay Area has reached out to Novato police for comment.  

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