Man wounded in weekend shooting outside Santa Rosa bar, arrest made

Authorities in the North Bay arrested a man suspected in a shooting outside a Santa Rosa bar that wounded one person, police said.

Shortly before 12:50 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to the 500 block of Barham Avenue, near Santa Rosa Avenue, following reports of a shooting. Police found a victim running on Santa Rosa Avenue, with a gunshot wound to the arm.

Officers applied a tourniquet to the victim's arm and summoned medical aid. The victim was later taken to a hospital by ambulance.

During the investigation, officers learned several suspects were drinking in a bar, while the victim was outside in the parking lot. The suspects walked outside and a verbal altercation took place.

One of the suspects began shooting at the victim, striking him one, police said.

Detectives from the department Gang Crimes Team were called to the scene. With help of surveillance video, detectives identified the suspected shooter.

Officers located the suspect driving on southbound Highway 101 and conducted what was described as a "high-risk" traffic stop. The suspect, identified as 39-year-old Joseph Sciutto of Rohnert Park, was taken into custody without incident.

According to police, Sciutto had gang ties and was imprisoned for a gang-related stabbing in 2010.

Items that police said were seized from a man suspected in a shooting outside a Santa Rosa bar on Aug. 2, 2026. Santa Rosa Police Department

Officers obtained a warrant and conducted a search of Sciutto's home, where police said they recovered a half pound of cocaine and a loaded 9mm firearm.

Sciutto was arrested and booked on suspicion of attempted murder, participation in a criminal street gang, gang enhancement, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance.

According to jail records, Sciutto is being held on $1 million bail. He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.