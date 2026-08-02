Vallejo police arrest man suspected of killing 2 people, assaulting 1

Vallejo police on Sunday said a suspect was arrested in connection with two deadly shootings and a third shooting in which the victim was not injured.

Investigators identified the suspect as 30-year-old Angel Castillo Ramirez, who they say is an unhoused resident.

The first shooting happened on July 28, just after 8 p.m., near the 1400 block of Enterprise Street. Police said the victim reported someone shot at him and then ran from the area. The victim was not injured.

Police said hours later, around 10:30 p.m., they received a report of an unresponsive person at an encampment on the 3900 block of Sonoma Boulevard. The victim was declared dead at the scene, and investigators said he had been shot at least once.

On Saturday, around 9:15 a.m., officers received a second report of an unresponsive person who had been shot at least once. The victim was found in a parking lot on the 3200 block of Sonoma Boulevard, police said.

Investigators were able to identify a suspect and located him hours later after a witness called them, named Ramirez as a suspect, and told officers where to find him, police said.

Officers who were on patrol then found Ramirez walking on Enterprise Drive and arrested him without incident, police said.

Ramirez, police said, admitted to the three shootings. He was booked into the Solano County Jail on suspicion of two counts of murder and assault with a firearm.

A gun that was recovered was sent for forensic examination, police said.