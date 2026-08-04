Valkyries look to complete season series sweep against Tempo. Here's how to watch

The Golden State Valkyries will take on the Toronto Tempo on Tuesday for the second time this week after winning Sunday 96-79.

The Valkyries have gone 12-4 at home. Golden State is eighth in the Western Conference with 30.1 points per game in the paint led by Gabby Williams averaging 5.7.

The Tempo have gone 4-8 away from home. Toronto gives up 93.7 points to opponents while being outscored by 5.9 points per game.

Golden State is shooting 42.1% from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points lower than the 47.3% Toronto allows to opponents. Toronto has shot at a 44.8% rate from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 42.6% shooting opponents of Golden State have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Valkyries won 96-79 in the last meeting on Aug. 3. Janelle Salaun led the Valkyries with 24 points, and Nyara Sabally led the Tempo with 19 points.

How to watch Golden State Valkyries vs. Toronto Tempo

What: Golden State Valkyries vs. Toronto Tempo

Date: Monday, Aug. 3, 2026

Time: 7 p.m. PDT

Location: Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

On TV: KPIX 5 (channel 5) in the Bay Area and KOVR 13 (channel 13) in Sacramento

Online: On CBS Sports app and at cbssports.com/watch/wnba/

On Radio: 95.7 The Game, Audacy App, ESPN Sacramento 1320