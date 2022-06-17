Drag queens continue their important role in fight for equality

SAN FRANCISCO -- Drag queens were among the first on the front lines of some of the most pivotal events in LGBTQ history, including the Stonewall Uprising. Today, they are performers and activists who are still fighting for equality in our community.

Mercedez Munro is among those using drag as a platform to do just that.

By day, Lonnie Haley works as a personal chef, runs a catering company, and manages juice stores in San Francisco. By night, he transforms into San Francisco's plus-sized supermodel and drag queen Mercedez Munro.

"I have this motto that if you're going to do drag, they should see you coming," she said. I'm about 6'5 in heels.

She's also the star performer at Midnight Sun in the city's Castro District every Monday night.

"We get to be whomever we want to be when we dress up in drag or express our art or anything of that nature," said Munro. "It really just allows us to express ourselves differently and in day life, believe it or not, I'm a little bit shy."

We met Lonnie in his day life in the Castro - a place he's called home for the last 20 years. He's spent much of it advocating for others as an activist.

Munro has served on pride panels, fought for LGBTQ rights, and has been recognized for her commitment to social service and justice.

She shared photos of her speaking at the People's March during Pride weekend last year. The event focused on uplifting Black, Brown and Indigenous people in the queer community whose voices are often lost.

"In 1989, I actually fell into drag accidentally. I lost a bet to an ex-boyfriend of mine and my punishment was to do drag and enter in amateur-night competition," said Haley.

Today, Munro is a house mother.

"Drag mother is a person that acts as an oracle and or a guide to younger queens and or persons that are looking to navigate not only nightlife but their lives," said Haley. "Some of them have been displaced by their own families so we create our own and it's a support system."

For Munro, the performance of drag is not just entertainment, it's a force of activism. The three-hour process of becoming her is deeply personal.

"All of the feminine energies just bubble up and I welcome it most definitely. It's just nice to not be ruled by any toxic masculinity or anything like that," said Haley.

Munro was the first contestant to represent the state of California at the Miss Gay USofA classic pageant in Dallas in May, where she ultimately placed 9th.

KPIX 5 stopped by her sendoff party at Beaux in the Castro - a night that also celebrated BIPOC individuals and entertainers.

"I think it's very important to not only be a pillar in the community but also lead by example, being diverse, including people," said Haley.

Munro currently serves on the board of the Imperial Council of San Francisco. The nonprofit raises money for organizations that serve underprivileged communities like Meals on Wheels San Francisco and the Transgender Law Center.

"The biggest piece of advice that I can give anyone that's looking to share and hold space with people to express their art or even become a drag queen is: be yourself because everyone else is taken," said Munro.