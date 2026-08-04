Lee homers twice, Webb tosses 6 shutout innings as Giants deal Rangers 6th straight loss

Jung Hoo Lee hit two solo homers and drove in three RBIs and Logan Webb pitched six shutout innings as the San Francisco Giants beat the scuffling Texas Rangers 5-1 on Monday night.

Lee homered in the third and eighth innings and added a sacrifice fly in the ninth as the Giants (48-65) snapped a three-game skid. It was Lee's second multi-homer game in the majors.

Webb (7-7) allowed five hits, all singles, and struck out a season-high eight batters in his 200th major league appearance. His career ERA in five starts against Texas is 1.44.

Jung Hoo Lee #51 of the San Francisco Giants hits a home run during the game between the San Francisco Giants and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on Monday, August 3, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. Courtney Kramer/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The Rangers (55-58) have lost a season-high six consecutive games and haven't held a lead in the last 40 innings. They trail first-place Houston by 2 1/2 games in the AL West and are two games out in the wild-card race.

Ezequiel Duran had four of Texas' seven hits — a solo homer in the ninth, a double and two singles — to match a career best.

The Rangers committed five errors, their most since April 2023. Only one of the three runs allowed by starter Cal Quantrill (4-4) in six innings was earned.

San Francisco's two-run second inning featured two-base errors by third baseman Duran and right fielder Brandon Nimmo. Drew Gilbert singled home the first run, and Osleivis Basabe brought home the second with a sacrifice fly.

It was the Giants' first game since trading second baseman Luis Arraez, who is vying for his fourth NL batting title, outfielder Heliot Ramos and starters Robbie Ray and Tyler Mahle, among others.

Given the flurry of trades, San Francisco recalled four pitchers from Triple-A Sacramento on Monday. One of them, right-hander Blade Tidwell, gets a start on Tuesday.

Up next:

Giants RHP Blade Tidwell (0-0, 3.00 ERA) will make his first MLB start of the season in his first big league outing since April against Rangers LHP MacKenzie Gore (6-9, 4.77).