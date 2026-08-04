2 teens arrested after shooting near Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk

Two teens from the Central Valley have been arrested after shots were fired near the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk Monday night, which prompted an evacuation of the popular amusement park.

Shortly after 9 p.m., officers were called to the area after reports of shots fired at the parking lot across from the boardwalk. No injuries were reported.

Police evacuated the park over concerns of a potential active shooter.

Police at the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk following a shooting at an adjacent parking lot on Aug. 3, 2026. CBS

"It was terrifying. There was, like, a lot of people running," Charlotte Mammen, who was on a ride with her family when they were told to evacuate, told CBS News Bay Area.

"So, as soon as they lifted the bars my mom, thank goodness for my mom and for my cousin for keeping me and my brothers safe. But um, as we were running…there was a lot of people running forwards, but luckily my mom stayed calm and we hid," she went on to say. "I was like, oh my gosh, like I don't want to die."

Following the shooting, officers canvassed the area for suspects, secured the scene and collected evidence. Investigators identified suspects and arrested two 17-year-olds from Ceres in Stanislaus County.

Authorities did not release their names due to their ages.

The Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk announced that the park would be operating as normal Tuesday and for the remainder of the week.

"Based on information provided by the Santa Cruz Police Department nobody was struck, there were no injuries, and suspects have been arrested. There is no ongoing threat to the public. We are grateful for the swift response of our security officers and local law enforcement," the park said in a statement.