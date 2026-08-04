BART service halted between Pittsburg/Bay Point, Antioch due to equipment issues

Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) service on the Yellow Line in eastern Contra Costa County has been disrupted, officials said.

Around 6:20 p.m., the agency announced service was stopped between the Antioch and Pittsburg/Bay Point station. Officials said there was an equipment problem on the track.

Additional details about the issue were not immediately available.

During the closure, Tri Delta Transit is providing bus service between Pittsburg/Bay Point and Antioch on buses 370 and 371.

The agency did not announce when service would be restored.