Watch CBS News
Local News

BART service halted between Pittsburg/Bay Point, Antioch due to equipment issues

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
Read Full Bio
Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

Add CBS News on Google

Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) service on the Yellow Line in eastern Contra Costa County has been disrupted, officials said.

Around 6:20 p.m., the agency announced service was stopped between the Antioch and Pittsburg/Bay Point station. Officials said there was an equipment problem on the track.

Additional details about the issue were not immediately available.

During the closure, Tri Delta Transit is providing bus service between Pittsburg/Bay Point and Antioch on buses 370 and 371.

The agency did not announce when service would be restored.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue