San Francisco Giants Pride Night controversy prompts Trump administration investigation of MLB

The fallout over the opposition by a handful of San Francisco Giants players against the team's Pride Night celebrations has prompted an investigation of Major League Baseball by the Trump administration.

Last week, the Giants held their annual Pride Night to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community, which included the players wearing caps with the "SF" logo in a rainbow Pride flag pattern. Three Giants pitchers, Landen Roupp, JT Brubaker and Ryan Walker, each wrote Bible verses on their caps, while a fourth pitcher, Sam Hentges, opted to wear the team's standard cap instead.

The display by the players caused a backlash among some in the team's fan base and prompted a national controversy in a city renowned for its support of LGBTQ+ culture, with Mayor Daniel Lurie among those condemning the players' actions. Vice President J.D. Vance was among those issuing public support for the players, posting a message on social media saying, "Trump won, we don't have to do this anymore."

The Giants issued an apology over "the pain and anger to many in the LGBTQ+ community" that failed to stem the growing fallout, while the MLB issued a warning to the players about violations of the team's uniform policy, which includes writing on the caps.

On Thursday, U.S. Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon, who heads the Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division, wrote a letter to MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred saying the league's warning to the players about writing on their caps violated their religious freedom under the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

JT Brubaker #34 of the San Francisco Giants pitches at Oracle Park while wearing a cap on which a Bible verse in written on his cap on June 12, 2026 in San Francisco, California. Andy Kuno/San Francisco Giants/Getty Images

"The Civil Rights Act prohibits MLB and its franchises from unreasonably burdening the rights of, players with religious objections to serving as the League's vehicle for pro-Pride messages," Dhillon wrote. "Federal law is clear: employers must modify their uniform requirements to reasonably accommodate their employees' exercise of religion."

Dhillon added that the Department of Justice would "use all available means to hold employers accountable for violating religious rights of their employees" and that she referred the matter to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission for further investiation.

Following the warning to players, the league later clarified the warning had nothing to do with the content of the message, but rather about rules that prohibit the writing or attachment of any messages on uniforms.

"We have given the same warning numerous times in the past to players for messages such as 'Dad', 'Happy Mother's Day, I Love Mom,' and names of family members," the MLB said.

Dhillon questioned that assertion, saying the league has previously allowed players to wear uniform patches reading "Black Lives Matter."

"This double standard — under which players may not inscribe Bible verses on hats for one game only but may wear "Black Lives Matter" patches for one game only — calls MLB's true motives into question and raises serious concerns about MLB's compliance with Title VIl," Dhillon said.

The San Francisco Giants have a long history of promoting the LGBTQ+ community and progressive causes. The team was the first pro sports team to host an AIDS/HIV awareness day in 1994 and the first team to incorporate the Pride rainbow flag in its uniforms.

The Bible messages the Giants players inscribed on their caps, passages from Genesis 9:12-16, refer to the story of Noah's Ark describing a rainbow as a sign of a covenant between God and every living creature and the promise to never again destroy the earth with a global flood.

The messages have been adopted by the Reclaim the Rainbow movement, a campaign by some Christian and conservative groups to assert the rainbow's religious heritage over its use to represent sexual orientation and gender identity. Critics of the movement see the effort to undermine or reject the inclusion of a historically marginalized community.