Morgan Hill camp counselor re-arrested amid new child sex assault allegation

A South Bay summer camp counselor who was previously arrested for alleged child sexual assaults was arrested again after a third alleged victim came forward, authorities said.

According to the Morgan Hill Police Department, 25-year-old Anthony Joseph Ramon, of Gilroy was arrested on July 9 and July 16 in connection with two separate incidents involving two 10-year-old victims. As the investigation continued, officers received information about a third 10-year-old girl who was allegedly assaulted.

During an interview with the victim, investigators learned that the alleged incident occurred during a YMCA summer day camp field trip to the Morgan Hill Aquatic Center, on the same day of the other two incidents.

On July 24, detectives coordinated with the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office to obtain a $50,000 arrest warrant for Ramon.

Detectives took Ramon into custody without incident on Monday. Police said Ramon posted bail and was released from custody.

Anthony Joseph Ramon Morgan Hill Police Department

The counselor began employment with the YMCA in August 2024, police said previously. The YMCA placed the counselor on leave after detectives identified the suspect.

In a statement Wednesday, police urged parents and guardians to have open conversations with their children about safe touch and inappropriate adult behavior. Suspected abuse or unwanted contact should be reported to law enforcement immediately.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective sgt. Sean Bayard by calling 408-607-3032 or emailing sean.bayard@morganhill.ca.gov.