Alameda County to pay $12M to settle lawsuit in death of 8-year-old Sophia Mason

Alameda County officials announced a settlement in the civil lawsuit over the death of Sophia Mason, a young girl from Hayward whose killing in 2022 exposed failures in the county's child welfare system.

On Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors agreed to pay $12 million to Sylvia Johnson, Sophia's grandmother and the only heir to her estate. The settlement also includes the release of a county-ordered independent investigation, along with a public memorial bench to be in a Hayward park.

"Sophia Mason was an 8-year-old girl who deserved protection and a full life. We mourn with her grandmother and extended family for what could have been," said Supervisor Lena Tam, who chairs the board's Social Services Committee.

In March 2022, Sophia was found dead in a Merced home, where investigators said she was deceased for more than a month. Evidence showed she was the victim of continuous physical abuse.

Sophia Mason, an 8-year-old Hayward girl who was killed in 2022. CBS News Bay Area

Sophia's mother, Samantha Johnson and her boyfriend, Dhante Jackson, faced murder charges in the girl's death.

In March, Johnson was sentenced to nearly 16 years in prison after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter and child abuse. The murder charge against Jackson was later dropped.

The Board of Supervisors also ordered the release of the independent investigation, which they said outlined deficiencies in the county's handling of Mason's case and included 25 recommendations for policy and procedural reform. Officials said the report, with limited redactions, would be posted on the county's website.

Last week, the State of California ordered formal intervention and monitoring of the county's child welfare system. The California Department of Social Services ordered the formal investigation after a review this spring found multiple problems.

Investigators said they found abuse hotline callers waited more than an hour for help, 72% of screened-out referrals were missing key information, and 59% of emergency cases were downgraded without documentation.

The review also found the county failed to begin roughly half of its investigations on time. This, despite receiving nearly 57,000 abuse and neglect reports over the past five years.

On Tuesday, the county said it had made progress on a 2025 California State Auditor review, which found seven of 15 reform recommendations were fully implemented. Officials said staff vacancies at the Department of Children and Family Services had fallen from 32.8% to 21.2% and that the backlog in cases has dropped from 3,900 to about 1,500.

The county said it implemented changes including new protocols for identifying and assessing physical abuse and expanding use of search warrants to secure medical exams in suspected abuse cases, along with new staff training and documentation standards.

"The Board is holding leadership accountable, providing support, monitoring and technical assistance that protects our children and lead to system improvements. Critical work remains but the momentum heartens us," Tam added.