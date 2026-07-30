Wildfire near Salt Point State Park in Sonoma County forces evacuations

Firefighters are battling a wildfire along the Sonoma County coast that has prompted evacuations at Salt Point State Park on Thursday.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) said the Woodside Fire is burning along Highway 1 near Timber Cove and has grown to approximately 50 acres.

Evacuation orders have been issued for Salt Point State Park and Timber Cove, including north of Fort Ross Road, south of Kruse Ranch and Hauser Bridge roads, east of the coastline and west of the Gualala River's south fork. An evacuation warning was issued northwest of Cazadero, including north of Fort Ross Road, south and west of Kind Ridge Road, and east of the Gualala River's south fork.

Additionally, Highway 1 between Timber Cove Road and Stewarts Point-Skaggs Springs Road has been shut down.

The fire is burning through heavy timber, and no structures are currently threatened, officials said.

The cause of the wildfire has not been released, and no containment information was immediately available.