VR 360 View: Meteorologist Jessica Burch takes flight with the Blue Angels

SAN FRANCISCO -- Meteorologist and CBS News Bay Area's resident pilot Lt. Jessica Burch got a treat during Fleet Week, taking to the skies with one of the Blue Angels.

During Fleet Week 2022, Jessica got into the spirit of the Fleet Week Air Show by taking the stick of a T33 jet and inviting our viewers to join the virtual reality 360 experience

This year, she joined the U.S. Navy Blue Angels for a fly-along during San Francisco Fleet Week. It can be watched with viewer 360 control below.

360 video: Blue Angels fly-along with CBS News Bay Area meteorologist Jessica Burch by KPIX | CBS NEWS BAY AREA on YouTube

First published on October 13, 2023 / 3:46 PM

