2024 Jefferson Award winners remembered as Icon Award program launches to recognize community heroes

In 2025, KPIX is moving to a new community service award: the CBS News Bay Area Icon Award.

But first, we recognize our last group of Jefferson Award winners from 2024.

From uniting a community through art to giving free self-defense lessons, our 2024 Jefferson Award winners make a difference in the Bay Area by responding to community needs.

A former teacher volunteers reading to students to improve literacy. A TV host encourages children to write poetry. One woman lobbied to re-open a critical therapy pool. Another trains caregivers so older adults can stay at home safely.

Several winners serve the unhoused with free haircuts, plus housing and wraparound services for military veterans.

They supply basic hygiene products to the unsheltered and furnish apartments for young people who age out of foster care.

They help fund sports programs and promote roller skating in San Francisco.

A North Bay couple gives support to stroke survivors and their families, and a North Bay filmmaker shines a light on epilepsy.

Our Jefferson Award winners use their creativity: a photographer documents Asian American history, an artistic director celebrates African American culture through the performing arts, and an educator gives young people a nurturing place to belong and grow.

Our changemakers provide a safe haven for young people, and a sense of community to break the cycle of violence.

They're leaders who've helped business districts survive the COVID-19 pandemic by advocating on behalf of small entrepreneurs.

One winner helped protect vulnerable neighborhoods from wildfire danger. Another winner teaches children about marine stewardship, while a pair of neighbors encourage students to create films about how to care for the environment.

Our Jefferson Award winners show that you are never too old to serve others, whether you're an army veteran distributing free groceries, a great-grandmother leading her 41-year-old toy giveaway program or a 91-year-old celebrating a life-saving mother's milk bank she founded 50 years ago.