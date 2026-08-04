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San Bruno, South San Francisco residents urged to check accounts after post office burglary

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
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Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

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Authorities on the Peninsula and U.S. postal inspectors are urging residents to monitor their financial accounts, following a burglary at a post office.

On Tuesday, San Bruno police issued an advisory saying that the U.S. Postal Inspection Service is investigating a burglary at the San Bruno Post Office on 1300 Huntington Avenue. Authorities did not say when the burglary took place or what was stolen.

Police said recent visitors to the San Bruno office or who may have deposited mail into a collection box served by the office could be affected, including those who used collection boxes in neighboring South San Francisco.

Residents in both communities are urged to monitor their bank and credit card accounts, along with their financial statements, for any unauthorized activity.

Anyone who suspects their mail has not arrived or who may believe their mail was compromised is urged to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at http://mailtheft.uspis.gov

Reports should reference U.S. Postal Inspection Service case #4750763-ROBB.

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