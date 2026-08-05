FBI joins investigation into deadly Morgan Hill party shooting; $20,000 reward offered

The FBI has joined the investigation and is offering a reward for information into the deadly shooting at a birthday party in Morgan Hill last month, authorities said.

On Wednesday, the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office said the agency is partnering with deputies in finding who was responsible for the shooting, in which one person died and six others were injured. The FBI is also offering a $20,000 reward in the case.

"This joint investigation brings significant federal resources and technical support as investigators work to identify those responsible for this horrific crime, in which seven people were shot," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

On the night of July 25, deputies were called to rural property near Hale and Miramonte avenues after reports of intoxicated people in the street and someone throwing bottles at cars. Hundreds of people were at the scene for a pop-up-style birthday party for a Twitch streamer announced on social media.

When the first deputies arrived, gunfire was heard. Multiple people were found shot, and one victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Santa Clara County Office of the Medical Examiner, 18-year-old Desiderio Romero V of San Jose died in the shooting. Deputies said six other victims were treated at local hospitals and released.

"With hundreds of people in attendance, someone knows something," Sheriff Robert Jonsen said in a statement. "We've asked for the FBI's assistance, and we are calling on our community to help identify those responsible for this heinous crime. We are grateful the FBI is stepping forward and encouraging others to do the same."

FBI San Francisco Special Agent in Charge Scott Schelbe said, "Those responsible for this senseless shooting should know that the FBI and our law enforcement partners at the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office will use every available resource to identify and hold them accountable."

The FBI is asking anyone with information about the shooting, or who may have captured photos, videos, or other content that could be relevant to the investigation to visit https://www.fbi.gov/morganhillshooting. Tips can also be given by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI.